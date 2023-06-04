 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean?

Johnny Depp, who is still loved for his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ films even after experiencing legal issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard, could reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

While attending the Oscars for his contribution to Top Gun: Maverick, Jerry Bruckheimer shared his desire for Depp to make a comeback in the upcoming Pirates movie during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Depp's career in Hollywood suffered for several years, but his legal victory against her wife Amber Heard has given birth to the question about his return to the Pirates reboot.

Film producer, before the verdict in his defamation trial, had testified that the ‘future is yet to be decided’. At the time, it hadn’t formally been announced whether Depp would be attached to the new project.

The actor, during his trial against Heard, testified that his ex-wife's defamatory statements had hurt his career and that he had been dropped from Pirates 6 days after the op-ed was published.

Disney executive Tina Newman – in a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on 19 May – stated that she didn’t “know one way or another” if Depp was still being considered for a role in the movie.

Meanwhile, a former Walt Disney Studios executive thinks Depp cold someday return to the franchise following his victory in his defamation trial.

"I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board," the former exec told People. 

"There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow to The Pirates of The Caribbean reboot would surely be more than a victory for him and his career in the Hollywood.

Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies have never given up hope of seeing Johnny Depp stepping out on deck as Jack Sparrow one more time.

However, the final Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, script and release date have not been confirmed yet. Details have been scarce, but there are also reports that Disney wants a female-driven story for the reboot.

More From Entertainment:

Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?

Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?
Kim Kardashian reveals why she is silent amid drama with ex-Kanye

Kim Kardashian reveals why she is silent amid drama with ex-Kanye
Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island
Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial
BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds

BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds
Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook

Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook
Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes

Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes
Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions

Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions
Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”
Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield
Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal

Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal
Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield

Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal

Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal
'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'
Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer
Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike
Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot
Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek