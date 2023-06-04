 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

US rubbishes rumours of travel warning for Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

The State Department Building is pictured in Washington. — Reuters/File
The State Department Building is pictured in Washington. — Reuters/File

Refuting a false “travel warning” for Pakistan amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) on Sunday clarified that it had not issued any travel advisory for the country in June.

A fake travel warning was circulating on social media platforms for the past couple of days, urging US citizens of Pakistan origin to avoid using National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) while travelling to Pakistan.

“If you are travelling to Pakistan from USA, Canada you should not use NICOP. Instead get a Pakistani visa on USA/Canada passport,” read the fake travel warning.

Reacting to the fake document, the SCA said: “We’re aware of a fake travel warning circulating.”

It added: “As a reminder, all our alerts and messages to US citizens in Pakistan are posted here [US embassy’s website].” 

The US last issued a security alert for Pakistan on May 15.

“Due to the ongoing potential for road closures and/or traffic delays, especially within Islamabad’s Red Zone, the US Embassy in Islamabad cancelled all routine consular appointments for Tuesday, May 16, 2023,” read the alert.

The advisory had further said that the embassy continued to restrict movements of embassy personnel to official and mission-essential travel only. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan calls for global action against ‘plastic pollution’

Pakistan calls for global action against ‘plastic pollution’
US rubbishes rumours of travel warning for Pakistan

US rubbishes rumours of travel warning for Pakistan
Not a single penny out of PM’s Rs10bn flood relief fund given to Balochistan: CM

Not a single penny out of PM’s Rs10bn flood relief fund given to Balochistan: CM
Nadra to roll out one-window passport facility

Nadra to roll out one-window passport facility
Eid ul Adha: Here is the cutest cow up for sale at Karachi's cattle market

Eid ul Adha: Here is the cutest cow up for sale at Karachi's cattle market
Pakistani chef Fatima Ali wins James Beard Award posthumously for second time

Pakistani chef Fatima Ali wins James Beard Award posthumously for second time
Parvez Elahi sent to prison on 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointments case

Parvez Elahi sent to prison on 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointments case
What did PM Shehbaz gift Turkish President Erdogan?

What did PM Shehbaz gift Turkish President Erdogan?
Karachi administration proactive in curbing bird-airplane collisions

Karachi administration proactive in curbing bird-airplane collisions
CJP Bandial approves allowance for SC employees

CJP Bandial approves allowance for SC employees
Sindh begins crackdown on use of CNG cylinders in public transport vehicles

Sindh begins crackdown on use of CNG cylinders in public transport vehicles
PM Shehbaz attends Turkish President Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

PM Shehbaz attends Turkish President Erdogan's inauguration ceremony
NAB summons PTI chief, Bushra Bibi in £190m case on June 7

NAB summons PTI chief, Bushra Bibi in £190m case on June 7
Two soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in Bannu

Two soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in Bannu
Karachi mayorship ‘right’ of PPP, says Sindh minister

Karachi mayorship ‘right’ of PPP, says Sindh minister
May 9 miscreants, including women, to be punished: Atta Tarar

May 9 miscreants, including women, to be punished: Atta Tarar
Islamabad police serve court summons to Imran Khan in judge threatening case

Islamabad police serve court summons to Imran Khan in judge threatening case
Back in custody: Parvez Elahi's arrest-release drama far from over

Back in custody: Parvez Elahi's arrest-release drama far from over
'No room' for Parvez Elahi in PML-Q, says Shujaat’s son

'No room' for Parvez Elahi in PML-Q, says Shujaat’s son
Jinnah House attack: Court dismisses case against Yasmin Rashid

Jinnah House attack: Court dismisses case against Yasmin Rashid
US diplomat underscores Washington’s support for workers’ rights

US diplomat underscores Washington’s support for workers’ rights