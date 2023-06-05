 
menu menu menu
world
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

This aerial picture shows the Washington Monument (R) standing on the National Mall and the White House in Washington, US. — Reuters/File
This aerial picture shows the Washington Monument (R) standing on the National Mall and the White House in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

In an attempt to stop an unresponsive plane that entered heavily restricted airspaces of the country near Washington DC, the US scrambled F-16 fighter jets Sunday at a supersonic speed after the small plane crashed in Virginia.

There were no survivors found at the crash site in the rural area, according to the Virginia state police.

As per CNN, there were four people onboard the Cessna Citation plane.

The large boom was caused by the US fighter jets over Washington DC as they chased light aircraft, causing panic among the residents of the area.

The fighters, according to the officials, did not cause the small plane to crash, which can carry 12 passengers.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement: "The US military attempted to contact the pilot, who was unresponsive until the Cessna crashed near the George Washington National Forest in Virginia."

An F-16 fighter jet is seen in the foreground as the space shuttle Endeavour makes a flyby before landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California. — Reuters/File
An F-16 fighter jet is seen in the foreground as the space shuttle Endeavour makes a flyby before landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California. — Reuters/File

"The NORAD aircraft were authorised to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region," read the statement adding that "NORAD aircraft also used flares in an attempt to the pilot's attention."

"The plane took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York, about 50 miles (80 km) east of Manhattan," the FAA said in a statement, adding that "it and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate."

A flight-tracking website Flight Aware noted that the Cessna was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne, Florida.

Encore owner John Rumpel told Washington Post that his daughter, a grandchild and her nanny were on board.

It is immediately unclear what caused the plane to go unresponsive

He said they had been returning to New York from his North Carolina home. "It descended at 20,000 ft a minute, and nobody could survive a crash from that speed," Rumpel noted.

More From World:

US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production

US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production
US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia

US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia
Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw

Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw
WATCH: Near-collision avoided between US, China ships in Taiwan Strait video

WATCH: Near-collision avoided between US, China ships in Taiwan Strait
Another train derails in India's Odisha 3 days after deadly accident

Another train derails in India's Odisha 3 days after deadly accident
Russia claims to thwart major Ukrainian offensive, killing hundreds

Russia claims to thwart major Ukrainian offensive, killing hundreds
Fighter jets pursue small plane before it crashes in Virginia

Fighter jets pursue small plane before it crashes in Virginia
China accuses US of provocation after warships nearly collide

China accuses US of provocation after warships nearly collide
Secret meeting of world's intelligence chiefs held in Singapore

Secret meeting of world's intelligence chiefs held in Singapore
Franklin shooting: New Hampshire shocked as man kills self, daughter, her mother

Franklin shooting: New Hampshire shocked as man kills self, daughter, her mother

Over 31,000 Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum amid India objections

Over 31,000 Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum amid India objections

Michigan wildfires rip through 3,600 acres of land

Michigan wildfires rip through 3,600 acres of land

Plane crash in Mississippi leaves two dead

Plane crash in Mississippi leaves two dead
Odisha tragedy: Search for India's deadly train crash victims continues

Odisha tragedy: Search for India's deadly train crash victims continues
US, China defence ministers trade barbs at security summit

US, China defence ministers trade barbs at security summit
Australia to establish marine park the size of Spain

Australia to establish marine park the size of Spain
US government offers free lighthouses to preserve historic landmarks

US government offers free lighthouses to preserve historic landmarks
Four children drown in Canadian river while fishing

Four children drown in Canadian river while fishing

Biden signs bipartisan debt ceiling bill into law

Biden signs bipartisan debt ceiling bill into law
Western journalists banned from St Petersburg Economic Forum by Kremlin

Western journalists banned from St Petersburg Economic Forum by Kremlin
Senegal capital turns into battleground after opposition leader's arrest

Senegal capital turns into battleground after opposition leader's arrest