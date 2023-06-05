WhatsApp releases 'call link' feature for users

The Whatsapp logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Monday announced that it had submitted a new stable update for iOS users.

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is rolling out a feature that would let users add a call link to the calendar app.

— WaBetaInfo

"WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.77 is marked as a compatible update, but some users may be able to get the same feature by installing the previous 23.10.76 build," said the WhatsApp watcher.

Even though the feature has been officially announced, it will be available to some users in the coming weeks.

This feature will work as a reminder for users in case they forget that have generated a link for a WhatsApp call. Once users create a call link, they can click on "Add to Calendar" to add the link.

You can find this option within the same section where the call link is created from the calls tab. The call link will be added to the calendar app soon after this option is selected.

The new feature is available for iOS users who install the latest update of the app.

Other than the call link feature, the official changelog also mentioned the companion mode and the ability to automatically play GIFs.