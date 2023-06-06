 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Linda Yaccarino takes charge as new Twitter CEO.—Instagram@lindayacc
Linda Yaccarino takes charge as new Twitter CEO.—[email protected]

Linda Yaccarino, formerly the head of advertising at NBCUniversal, has commenced her role as the new CEO of Twitter ahead of schedule. This development occurred shortly after Twitter faced the departure of its second head of trust and safety. 

Elon Musk, the previous CEO, had initially announced that his successor would join in six weeks, but Yaccarino's start date appears to have been moved forward. Alongside Yaccarino, Twitter also welcomed Joe Benarroch, who previously worked at NBCUniversal and Meta, to focus on business operations.

While Musk plans to maintain involvement with the company, he had expressed his intention to step down as chief executive once he found a suitable replacement, stating that he would leave the position to "someone foolish enough to take the job." Musk's decision followed a Twitter poll where he asked users to vote on whether he should resign, with 57.5% voting in favour of his departure.

Yaccarino extended a warm welcome to her former colleague, Benarroch, on Twitter, referencing the platform's iconic bird logo. She tweeted, "Welcome to the flock @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next." Benarroch expressed his enthusiasm about joining Twitter and working collaboratively to shape the platform's future, referring to it as "Twitter 2.0."

As the 60-year-old Yaccarino takes the helm, she will oversee the business operations of Twitter, which has been grappling with financial challenges. Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter, significant cost-cutting measures were implemented, including a reduction of 75% of the workforce and changes in how the company verifies accounts and handles abuse tracking. Furthermore, Twitter has experienced a decline in advertiser interest, exacerbating its financial struggles.

Yaccarino is recognised for her successful navigation of NBCUniversal through the disruptions caused by technology companies. During her tenure, she revamped the ad sales business, spearheaded the launch of the ad-supported streaming platform Peacock in 2020, and played a pivotal role in industry discussions surrounding data gaps as audiences migrated online.

Recently, Twitter faced the resignation of its second head of trust and safety under Musk's ownership. Ella Irwin assumed the role after the departure of the previous head, Yoel Roth, in November 2022, shortly after Musk's acquisition. 

The head of trust and safety is responsible for content moderation, an area that has garnered increased attention since Musk's involvement. The reasons behind Irwin's resignation remain unclear, although it coincided with Musk publicly criticising a content moderation decision made on Twitter.

While Musk focuses on his other ventures, including electric carmaker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, he will continue to serve as Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer. Yaccarino's appointment brings renewed hope for addressing Twitter's challenges and steering the platform toward success.

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro

Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro
Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO

Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO
Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline

Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline
WhatsApp releases 'call link' feature for users

WhatsApp releases 'call link' feature for users

Musk's Twitter picks another senior NBCUniversal executive

Musk's Twitter picks another senior NBCUniversal executive
In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky

In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky
What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference?

What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference?
US regulators sue Binance and CEO Zhao for deceptive practices

US regulators sue Binance and CEO Zhao for deceptive practices
WhatsApp users can link iPad to their accounts on Android soon

WhatsApp users can link iPad to their accounts on Android soon
Device to prove liquid water can form on Red Planet to ride Japanese Mars mission

Device to prove liquid water can form on Red Planet to ride Japanese Mars mission
Scientists may have found answer of how would universe end

Scientists may have found answer of how would universe end
Strawberry moon to illuminate night sky this weekend

Strawberry moon to illuminate night sky this weekend
Retired garbage man unearths ancient bronze statues in Italy

Retired garbage man unearths ancient bronze statues in Italy
WhatsApp to roll out 'new calling button' for users

WhatsApp to roll out 'new calling button' for users
Panic as AI technology axes thousands of US jobs in a month

Panic as AI technology axes thousands of US jobs in a month
SpaceX Dragon capsule's landing scares Florida residents to death

SpaceX Dragon capsule's landing scares Florida residents to death
Stunned astronomers finally unravel 'colourful cosmic threads' in Milky Way

Stunned astronomers finally unravel 'colourful cosmic threads' in Milky Way
Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'

Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'
Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?
WATCH: Nasa sends Ada Limon's beautiful poem to Jupiter's moon Europa video

WATCH: Nasa sends Ada Limon's beautiful poem to Jupiter's moon Europa
US AI drone kills interfering operator in simulation; airforce denies incident

US AI drone kills interfering operator in simulation; airforce denies incident