 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill talks to the media during Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Shiekh Rashids hearing at the additional and sessions court in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. — Online
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill talks to the media during Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Shiekh Rashid's hearing at the additional and sessions court in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. — Online 

  • Gill is due to appear in trial court for hearing of sedition case. 
  • PTI leader's lawyer seeks his exemption from hearing. 
  • Court rejects lawyer's request and cancels Shahbaz Gill's bail.

ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case registered against him. 

Gill, who is currently in the United States, is facing charges of sedition for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show. 

A sedition and arms recovery case had been registered against Gill last year in August. He was arrested and stayed in detention for over a month but got released on bail from the Islamabad High Court, which restricted the authorities to arrest him.  

In March, the former special assistant to the prime minister flew to the US after his name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) as per the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC). 

He was allowed to travel abroad for one month but he later filed a new plea seeking an extension in his stay in the US.

Today, Gill's lawyer, Murtaza Toori, appeared before the trial court for a plea seeking the PTI leader's exemption from the hearing. 

Toori filed a request to become a party in the case, before the additional sessions judge, Tahir Abbas Supra, who was presiding over the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecution represented by Prosecutor General Raja Rizwan Abbasi's junior lawyer moved the court to cancel Gill's bail.

The defence lawyer maintained that the duty magistrate had ordered that a relevant judge will announce the verdict on the plea for Gill's exemption from the hearing.

At this, the prosecution contended that the duty judge had ordered to announce the verdict today.

Later, the court cancelled Gill's bail and issued a non-bailable arrest of Gill while announcing a reserved verdict. 

The development comes days after the former federal minister registered himself as PTI's "foreign agent" in the United States. 

Gill registered himself as the party’s foreign agent under the US Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) and was issued a registration number by the US Department of Justice.

More From Pakistan:

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi
Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case

Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case
LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP

Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP
Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony

Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony
It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab
Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?

Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?
WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country

WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country
IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’
PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards
Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah

Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial

Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday video

Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday
Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz video

Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz
Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan
PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate
President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree

President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree
Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi

Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi