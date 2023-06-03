 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Shahbaz Gill registers himself as PTI's 'foreign agent' in US

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill addressing the media. — APP/File
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill addressing the media. — APP/File

  • US Department of Justice issues registration number to PTI leader.
  • Gill informs US govt about his meetings with American citizens.
  • Intends to hold meetings with US officials, Gill's statement.

WASHINGTON: Former prime minister Imran Khan's close aide Shahbaz Gill — who is currently in the US — has registered himself as a foreign agent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the country.

Gill registered himself as the party’s foreign agent under the US Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) and was issued a registration number by the US Department of Justice.

The former premier's special assistant is facing sedition charges and was allowed to travel abroad by the Lahore High Court (LHC) for two weeks but he later filed a new plea seeking an extension in his stay in the US. 

In his documents submitted on May 11, Gill appraised the US authorities about nine meetings he held with American citizens for PTI between April 19 and May 9 this year.

In all these meetings, he wrote, “the current violation of human rights in Pakistan” was discussed with US citizens.

The registration documents also include Gill's written statement describing the nature and method of his intentions in the US as an agent.

“It is completely on honorary basis. No financial charges are involved. I believe in PTI's vision,” he wrote.

He further added: “Being their [PTI’s] political supporter, I try to promote their political struggle for the democracy and rule of law and make people/officials in the United States of America aware of the political struggle of the people of Pakistan and PTI.”

In his statement, Gill also wrote that along with meeting people and attending protests, he intended to try to hold meetings with government officials including congressional representatives and senators, and any other relevant officials such as from the State Department or Department of Justice.

“I have plans to meet with the general public and Pakistani Americans, as well as with officials to discuss the current political crisis in Pakistan. Matters of violation of human rights and violation of freedom of speech will be discussed,” his statement read.

It further added: “For this purpose, I will be attending some public meetings, protests, organised by Pakistani Americans. I will also try to meet government officials including congressional representatives and senators, and any other relevant officials such as from the State Department or Department of Justice, to enhance the understanding of governance in Pakistan and violation of its democratic values.”

More From Pakistan:

Parvez Elahi presented before Gujranwala court

Parvez Elahi presented before Gujranwala court
Odisha train accident: Pakistan prays for 'speedy recovery' as India mourns loss of hundreds

Odisha train accident: Pakistan prays for 'speedy recovery' as India mourns loss of hundreds

Shahbaz Gill registers himself as PTI's 'foreign agent' in US

Shahbaz Gill registers himself as PTI's 'foreign agent' in US
Talks only with real-decision makers, 'not puppets': Hammad Azhar

Talks only with real-decision makers, 'not puppets': Hammad Azhar
'Important milestone' achieved as ECP launches new website

'Important milestone' achieved as ECP launches new website

‘Pakistan is top priority’: Zardari, Shujaat discuss unfolding political situation

‘Pakistan is top priority’: Zardari, Shujaat discuss unfolding political situation
Shah Mahmood Qureshi to quit PTI once he finds alternative: Khawaja Asif

Shah Mahmood Qureshi to quit PTI once he finds alternative: Khawaja Asif
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan shootout

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan shootout
Hours after 'going missing', lawyer Jibran Nasir 'returns home'

Hours after 'going missing', lawyer Jibran Nasir 'returns home'
Direct Hajj flights to Makkah to commence from June 5

Direct Hajj flights to Makkah to commence from June 5
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkey to attend 'brother' Erdogan's inauguration

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkey to attend 'brother' Erdogan's inauguration
‘Factually incorrect’: Justice Faez Isa refutes rumours about division within Supreme Court

‘Factually incorrect’: Justice Faez Isa refutes rumours about division within Supreme Court
Protest held in Karachi against Jibran Nasir's ‘abduction', demands safe release

Protest held in Karachi against Jibran Nasir's ‘abduction', demands safe release
PTI women workers deny reports of 'sexual assault' in jail

PTI women workers deny reports of 'sexual assault' in jail
KU students end protest after ‘picked up' student returns

KU students end protest after ‘picked up' student returns
PTI President Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release in graft case video

PTI President Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release in graft case
Ex-Punjab CM Usman Buzdar becomes latest PTI leader to quit politics

Ex-Punjab CM Usman Buzdar becomes latest PTI leader to quit politics
SC to take up JI’s 2016 petition on Panama Papers next week

SC to take up JI’s 2016 petition on Panama Papers next week
Jibran Nasir's 'kidnapping' case registered hours after he was 'picked up' in Karachi's DHA

Jibran Nasir's 'kidnapping' case registered hours after he was 'picked up' in Karachi's DHA
'Serious negotiations' only with PM Shehbaz: interior minister

'Serious negotiations' only with PM Shehbaz: interior minister
Punjab govt rebuts fake notification asking employees to post patriotic tweets

Punjab govt rebuts fake notification asking employees to post patriotic tweets