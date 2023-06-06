 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Web Desk

WATCH: Passengers chill as air-cooler-fitted autorickshaw hits road

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

An unusual moment was captured in a video that went viral on social media in which a rickshaw was spotted, fitted with an air conditioner (AC) in Indian Punjab amid the warm weather in the country.

We have heard things about invention in our childhood that necessity drives innovation. When there is a need for something, people find new ways to fulfil their requirements at the time. And the video circulating on social media just corroborates how this can be true.

As it is known that auto-rickshaws do not have AC and they are all open, it becomes difficult for the customers and for the rickshaw driver itself to work in warm weather.

However, the driver has found a way to deal with this problem by fitting an AC into its rid. It is true that it has happened in Indian Punjab.

The rickshaw is moving around the city with AC fitted on its back. The video was shared by an Instagram Kabir Setia which drew 4 million views.

The video caught the internet in amazement and hundreds of people reacted to the post.

Some users regarded the rickshaw as a mini BMW and others said the driver is living in 2023. 

