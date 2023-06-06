 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Following Willoughby’s statement, Lynch took to Twitter to share a clip from the episode
Glee star Jane Lynch gave her opinion on former This Morning host Phillip Schofield’s scandal. Her comments came after Holly Willoughby made her return to the show and gave an emotional statement about the controversy.

The 42-year-old co-host came back to the show for the first time since Schofield’s resignation as she went on an early family vacation to Portugal.

Schofield announced that he would be leaving This Morning on May 20th and then revealed a week later in a shocking statement that he had an affair with a younger man while still married to his wife.

Willoughby admitted that she was deeply saddened by the situation, saying “we gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth.” She also expressed concern for his well being as he claimed in a BBC interview that his daughters are the reason he’s still here.

Following Willoughby’s statement, Lynch took to Twitter to share a clip from the episode, writing: “She’s worried about the toll this whole thing has taken on Philip Schofield’s mental health.”

In her statement, Willoughby added: “It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have - shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions.

You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.

And it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

