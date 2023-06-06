'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

The filming for the fourth season of "Emily in Paris" has been delayed due to the writers strike.

According to Variety, the show was initially set to start in late summer or early fall in Paris but filming has been delayed by two months.

The publication reported that the next season faces further delay due to the strike.

It said although Netflix declined to comment, the plan is still to start shooting by the end of fall.



The Writer's Guild of America is on strike, and many television shows and movies have begun feeling the effects. From Stranger Things to Severance, the writers' strike has halted production on shows and movies across the country.

Some shows, however, are continuing production despite the strike. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, for example, is moving forward with Season 2 production, but its own showrunners will not be on set.

Work will also continue on House of the Dragon Season 2; George R.R. Martin recently said that, since scripts for the season were finished months ago, the production is in the hands of the directors and crew now.