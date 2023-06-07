 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger previously dismissed the groping allegations
Arnold Schwarzenegger previously dismissed the groping allegations

Arnold Schwarzenegger has apologized for groping women previously in the new Netflix docuseries Arnold.

“My reaction in the beginning, I was kind of… defensive,” he added.

“Today, I can look at it and kind of say, it doesn’t really matter what time it is. If it’s the Muscle Beach days of 40 years ago, or today, that this was wrong. It was bullshit. Forget all the excuses, it was wrong.”

The Terminator star faced allegations of groping by six women during his 2003 California governor election, which he won.

At the time, the actor-turned-politician dismissed the accusations as “made-up” but admitted “behaving badly” sometimes on the sets.

The accounts of the aggrieved women were published in the Los Angeles Times.

“Personally, I was surprised that it didn’t have more of an effect on the election. I thought that more people would be offended themselves,” the daily reporter Carla Hall on Schwazenegar's win with 1 million votes despite the explosive report.

“When Schwarzenegger announced he was running for governor, the staff of the LA Times immediately went into high gear to start looking into stories that we had heard for years, but no one had actually investigated them fully,” adding, “We had barely six weeks to work on this, and we started talking to women.”

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission

Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission
Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub

Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub
'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims

'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims
Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video
'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike
‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video
K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted

K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted
Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’
BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days

BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days
Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’
Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”

Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation
‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal

‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal
Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement

Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement
Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'
Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies

Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies
Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support