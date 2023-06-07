 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Michael Keaton's work behind 'Batman' voice was revealed

Michael Keaton has reflected on his ideas to come up with the popular Batman voice. 

During an interview with Empire Magazine, the actor said, "He's got two personalities. The guy is not psychotic but not far from it. Controlled psychosis."

The Flash actor added, "In order for me to justify all this, I can't be changing the oil on the Batmobile and then saying, 'Well, I have to kill some people.' So he probably ends up going into some deep, deep trance, which is a scene that I don't think ever made it in."

"How do you justify the voice?" he continued. "It's cheesy but I figured once he's in the trance, he doesn't think like he does like Bruce Wayne, doesn't act like he does. So the voice came out of that, it was a really practical thing."

In other news, Warner Bros. is going big with The Flash as the sequel has already been finished before the original movie release.

According to Variety, the Aquaman scribe David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has completed the script for the DC hero's second instalment.

However, the movie has yet to receive a green signal to go on floors.

