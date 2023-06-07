'Ensure availability of LG reps on June 15,' ECP tells Sindh CS





A worker of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finalizing the arrangements at a polling station in Karachi on May 6, 2023. — Online

"Matter may be given top priority on immediate basis", says ECP.

ECP approached by parties that candidates arrested in many cities.

"Obligated by Constitution to ensure free, fair elections," ECP maintains.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Sindh chief secretary to ensure that members of electoral colleges across Sindh are available at their respective polling stations on June 15 — the day of polling to elect the heads of the local councils.

In a notification, the election commission stated: “In order to ensure that no one is deprived of their right to vote, you [chief secretary Sindh] are requested to ensure that the members of concerned electoral colleges are available at their respective polling stations on the poll dates. The matter may be given top priority on an immediate basis.”



The local councils include metropolitan corporations, municipal corporations, municipal committees, town municipal committees and district councils.

The commission further said that it has been approached by various political parties and contesting candidates, who have intimated that their candidates have been arrested and are under detention in different cases in the province of Sindh.

The electoral body further added that it is under a constitutional obligation to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law.



Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) mayoral candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, last week, submitted a petition to the Sindh High Court (SHC) alleging that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was using state machinery to secure the coveted post in Karachi.

Rehman said illegal measures were taken by the provincial government and functionaries during the election process, and now they had started pressurising council members, especially those elected on the PTI ticket, by police raids on their residences, threats by rouge elements and involvement of elected candidates in false cases and blind FIRs.