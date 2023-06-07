Jinnah House attack: US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel addressing daily press briefing in this still taken from a video. — State Department.

The United States has asked the Government of Pakistan to provide consular access to Khadija Shah — the prime suspect in the attack on the corps commander’s house — who is also an American citizen, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said Wednesday.



Washington has been following the case of Shah and urges the foreign governments to allow and follow consular notifications for procedures when American citizens are detained, Patel said during a press briefing when asked about US' stance on the fashion designer who had been arrested in the light of vandalism and arson on Jinnah House.

The military installation was attacked on May 9 when supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stormed and set it ablaze in the wake of the party chairman's arrest in the £190m settlement case. Shah said that she is a prominent supporter of PTI.

"I believe Ms Shah is a dual national, and so we continue to engage directly with the Government of Pakistan on this," the State Department spokesperson added.

He said that his country is always ready to provide all appropriate assistance whenever a US citizen gets arrested overseas.

"And we expect Pakistani authorities to respect all free, all fair trial guarantees owed to these detainees," he added.

When asked about the PTI chief's allegations of a "US conspiracy" in toppling his rule, Patel categorically declared the former prime minister's claims "false".

"Pakistani politics are a matter for the Pakistani people to decide and for them to pursue within the auspices of their own constitution and laws," he said.

He further stated Washington valued its longstanding ties with Pakistan and always "viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests".