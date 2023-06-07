 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?
Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?

Matty Healy had hopes of settling down with ex Taylor Swift before their one-month romance fizzled out, an insider claimed.

The 1975 frontman reportedly told people around him that he was looking forward to tying the knot with the singer and “have children” with her.

As reported by Closer Magazine, the controversial musician was planning a long-term future with Swift before they decided to part ways.

Right before it was revealed that the pair had broken up, a source confided to the publication that Healy was serious about his relationship with Swift.

"Matty's telling the world this is the real deal - they're building a long-term future, and marriage and kids are his goal, assuming it all works out," the insider said.

However, on the other hand, close friends of the Anti-Hero hitmaker were under the impression that Healy was a "rebound" for Swift after her split from Joe Alwyn even though the relationship "potential for something more".

The outlet further revealed that Matty was trying to "play things coy" in public but that he wasn't "holding back" while discussing his romance with close friends and loved ones.

"He's letting it be known just how smitten he is and that it's the most serious he's been about a romance for an extremely long time, if ever,” the insider said.

Moreover, Healy even said while pointing to some "whirlwind, long-lasting" in Hollywood industry that he and Swift could have the same.

After the outlet published the report, TMZ confirmed that Swift and Healy have parted ways because of their "incredibly busy" life amid tours.

More From Entertainment:

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her
‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT

‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT
Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection

Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up
Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours

Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?
Ellen Pompeo opens up about the possibility of returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20

Ellen Pompeo opens up about the possibility of returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20
Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’
Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent

Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent
Amber Heard manages to pay $1m to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Amber Heard manages to pay $1m to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father

Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father
Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids

Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity
Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’
Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

'The Flash' charms critics with speed

'The Flash' charms critics with speed
'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up

'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up
Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure