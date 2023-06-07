Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?

Matty Healy had hopes of settling down with ex Taylor Swift before their one-month romance fizzled out, an insider claimed.

The 1975 frontman reportedly told people around him that he was looking forward to tying the knot with the singer and “have children” with her.

As reported by Closer Magazine, the controversial musician was planning a long-term future with Swift before they decided to part ways.

Right before it was revealed that the pair had broken up, a source confided to the publication that Healy was serious about his relationship with Swift.

"Matty's telling the world this is the real deal - they're building a long-term future, and marriage and kids are his goal, assuming it all works out," the insider said.

However, on the other hand, close friends of the Anti-Hero hitmaker were under the impression that Healy was a "rebound" for Swift after her split from Joe Alwyn even though the relationship "potential for something more".

The outlet further revealed that Matty was trying to "play things coy" in public but that he wasn't "holding back" while discussing his romance with close friends and loved ones.

"He's letting it be known just how smitten he is and that it's the most serious he's been about a romance for an extremely long time, if ever,” the insider said.

Moreover, Healy even said while pointing to some "whirlwind, long-lasting" in Hollywood industry that he and Swift could have the same.

After the outlet published the report, TMZ confirmed that Swift and Healy have parted ways because of their "incredibly busy" life amid tours.