world
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Reuters

Indian PM Modi to embark on maiden state visit to US this month

By
Reuters

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

US President Joe Biden speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit opening session in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on November 15, 2022. — Reuters
Amid deepening ties between New Delhi and Washington, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a maiden state visit to the United States later this month.

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the Indian premier will land in Washington on June 22. During his visit, Modi will attend a state dinner to be hosted by the US president and the First Lady at the White House. He will also address the US Congress during the trip.

In order to finalise preparations ahead of Modi’s state visit to Washington, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is headed to India next week, the White House confirmed on Wednesday.

Washington is working to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy, forging military and industrial links with the South Asian country as a key counterweight to China's dominance, even as the two democracies differ on how to deal with Russia's Ukraine invasion.

A spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said Sullivan would "meet with Indian officials to discuss deepening collaboration across critical areas of importance between the US and India" ahead of Modi's June 22 state visit.

A senior official told Reuters that Sullivan would look over the state visit's "outcomes" and make sure "that we're moving in the right direction."

Last May, Biden and Modi announced a bilateral "initiative on critical and emerging technology," dubbed an "iCET," directing their governments to work together on advanced technology from artificial intelligence (AI) to semiconductor chips and quantum computing, especially in defense.

As part of the initiative, the Biden administration is poised to sign off on a deal that would allow General Electric (GE.N) to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft in that country, Reuters reported May 31. The White House has declined to comment on that report.

"I think that we're moving forward on that in a good way," the U.S. official said on Wednesday. "We're going to be notifying that to Congress shortly."

India, the world's largest arms importer, depends on Russia for nearly half its military supplies, and has bought fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines and an aircraft carrier over the decades.

Washington has been eager to meet more of India's defense needs and to seek this year Group of 20 (G20) host's support in putting pressure on Russia for the war in Ukraine.

— Additional input from Al Jazeera/ The Times of India

