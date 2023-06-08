 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023.-Reuters
Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023.-Reuters 

The United Kingdom is set to host a significant global summit later this year, focusing on the safety of artificial intelligence (AI). Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden will engage in discussions on AI technology during their meeting on Thursday, as stated by the UK government.

The summit aims to examine the risks associated with AI, including frontier systems, and explore strategies for mitigating these risks through internationally coordinated efforts, as outlined in a statement by the British government. However, no specific date for the event has been provided thus far.

During their fourth meeting in as many months, Biden and Sunak will collaborate to synchronise their approaches concerning critical and emerging technologies. Their aim is to enhance economic security for both nations, according to officials from the UK and the US.

Palantir Technologies, a prominent US technology company that already maintains a workforce of over 800 employees in Britain, is separately anticipated to announce its plans of establishing the UK as its European headquarters for AI development, as disclosed by the British government.

Sunak intends to engage in comprehensive discussions with Biden regarding the UK-US relationship and explore opportunities for strengthening their economies while solidifying their "joint leadership in the technologies of the future," as stated by the government.

Numerous governments worldwide are actively considering measures to mitigate the risks associated with this emerging technology. China, for instance, is reported to be exploring the introduction of regulations pertaining to artificial intelligence, according to billionaire Elon Musk, who recently met with Chinese officials during his visit.

Regulators globally are working urgently to formulate rules governing the use of generative AI, which has the capability to generate text and images. Proponents compare the impact of this technology to the transformative effect of the internet.

Sunak is currently on a trip to the United States and is scheduled to meet with President Biden at the White House on Thursday.

More From Sci-Tech:

Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke
UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety

UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety
Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way

Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way
Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction

Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction
WhatsApp brings two new features for users

WhatsApp brings two new features for users

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS
EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content

EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content
JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy

JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy
'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp

'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division

Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division
Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro

Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro
Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO

Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO
Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline

Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline
WhatsApp releases 'call link' feature for users

WhatsApp releases 'call link' feature for users

Musk's Twitter picks another senior NBCUniversal executive

Musk's Twitter picks another senior NBCUniversal executive
In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky

In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky
What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference?

What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference?
US regulators sue Binance and CEO Zhao for deceptive practices

US regulators sue Binance and CEO Zhao for deceptive practices
WhatsApp users can link iPad to their accounts on Android soon

WhatsApp users can link iPad to their accounts on Android soon
Device to prove liquid water can form on Red Planet to ride Japanese Mars mission

Device to prove liquid water can form on Red Planet to ride Japanese Mars mission