UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety

Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023.-Reuters

The United Kingdom is set to host a significant global summit later this year, focusing on the safety of artificial intelligence (AI). Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden will engage in discussions on AI technology during their meeting on Thursday, as stated by the UK government.

The summit aims to examine the risks associated with AI, including frontier systems, and explore strategies for mitigating these risks through internationally coordinated efforts, as outlined in a statement by the British government. However, no specific date for the event has been provided thus far.

During their fourth meeting in as many months, Biden and Sunak will collaborate to synchronise their approaches concerning critical and emerging technologies. Their aim is to enhance economic security for both nations, according to officials from the UK and the US.

Palantir Technologies, a prominent US technology company that already maintains a workforce of over 800 employees in Britain, is separately anticipated to announce its plans of establishing the UK as its European headquarters for AI development, as disclosed by the British government.

Sunak intends to engage in comprehensive discussions with Biden regarding the UK-US relationship and explore opportunities for strengthening their economies while solidifying their "joint leadership in the technologies of the future," as stated by the government.

Numerous governments worldwide are actively considering measures to mitigate the risks associated with this emerging technology. China, for instance, is reported to be exploring the introduction of regulations pertaining to artificial intelligence, according to billionaire Elon Musk, who recently met with Chinese officials during his visit.

Regulators globally are working urgently to formulate rules governing the use of generative AI, which has the capability to generate text and images. Proponents compare the impact of this technology to the transformative effect of the internet.

Sunak is currently on a trip to the United States and is scheduled to meet with President Biden at the White House on Thursday.