Hearings on cases against PTI chairman in IHC, local courts today

A general view of Islamabad High Court. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The hearings on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's bail pleas in separate cases registered in the federal capital are scheduled to be held at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and a local court today (Thursday).



Eight of the said hearings will be held at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Islamabad judicial complex, two will be held at the high court, while one will be held at another local court present inside the same complex.

The former prime minister will visit the federal capital to attend the hearings in the said courts, meanwhile, a plea seeking his exemption from hearing in the case about threatening a female judge has been filed in kacheri court.

It may be noted that the Islamabad police had served a court summons to the cricketer-turned-politician for today (June 8).

The ex-PM is facing a barrage of legal woes since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April last year by a united opposition led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cases against him include the infamous £190 million settlement case related to the transfer of multi-million pounds from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), in which his wife Bushra Bibi is also an accused.



After the hearings, the PTI chief will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at its Rawalpindi office for the investigations of the corruption case.

NAB's combined investigation team (CIT) had summoned the former prime minister to answer the questionnaire, given to him on his last appearance on May 23.

Section 144 violation

Meanwhile, the PTI chief's legal team approached the relevant court for his bail in the case related to the violation of Section 144.

The case was registered at Margala Police Station last month.

Sessions judge Nasir Javed Rana allocated the hearing on the bail plea to additional sessions judge Sikandar Khan, who will conduct the hearing at the judicial complex due to security concerns.

Female judge threatening case

PTI chief's lawyer Salman Safdar filed the exemption plea in a district and sessions court, maintaining that six new cases had been registered against his client.

"PTI chairman will appear before the courts in 17 different cases," the lawyer informed the court, reiterating that the former premier had also survived an assassination attack.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman adjourned the hearing till the prosecutor appears.

It should be noted that the charges, in this case, are related to a speech by the ex-PM in which he allegedly threatened police and a female judge last year after one of his close aides, Shahbaz Gill, was denied bail in a sedition case.

More to follow...