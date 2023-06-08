India successfully tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile

Picture released by Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showing Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile lifting off from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island on June 7, 2023. — Twitter/DRDO_India

This was the first pre-induction night launch.

"Missile demonstrates all objectives successfully."

Agni missile to be inducted into India's armed forces.

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile off the coast of Odisha from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island Wednesday, the country's defence ministry said Thursday.

The missile was test-fired by DRDO at around 7:30pm, demonstrating all objectives successfully, noted the officials.

"This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system," the defence ministry said.

Range instrumentation like radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle, it added.

The missile test was witnessed by DRDO officials and Strategic Forces Command, paving the way for the Agni missile to induct into the Indian Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the armed forces on the successful test.