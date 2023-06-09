 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
HBO chief Casey Bloys prefers retirement over ChatGPT entry

HBO boss Casey Bloys made it crystal clear it won't happen under his watch

HBO chairman Casey Bloys resisted the rise of ChatGPT in the entertainment industry as he said he would rather quit the post than go along with artificial intelligence.

At the Variety TV FYC event, the CEO was putting his views in public over A.I., as per Indiewire.

"Two things to keep in mind when I say this: One is, remember I grew up in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, which is Steel Town. So I am very, very aware of what happens when a company does not think about the future or is not aware of the future."

The network's head honcho continued, "But also, I've been at HBO for 19 years, and I have never tested a pilot to decide whether to pick it up or not. We just don't use all of the things other places do, it's just not something we do. So my take on A.I., the idea that A.I. would be involved in any sort of development or the creative process in the kinds of shows that I do, or we do, at HBO, that's not something I want to be a part of."

"If it does become something — and I hope I don't sound like a steel executive in the '70s — I just can't see it. And if it is, I hope to God I'm retired by that point," he added.

