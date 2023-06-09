Johnny Depp not mad at Disney for removing him from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp is reportedly not mad at Disney for dumping him from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise after his ex Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse.

An insider told The Mirror that the reports about the Edward Scissorhands star being at war with the studio are “inaccurate” hinting at his possible return to the franchise.

Recently, it was claimed that Depp is still furious with the network for removing him from the hit movie franchise over his ex-wife’s allegations.

"They blind dropped him even though Amber had lied her a** off," a source told Daily Mail, adding that "no matter how lucrative the offer," Depp would never agree to go back to the studio.

Dismissing the report, the insider said, "This is completely inaccurate and comes from an unreliable source.”

"People are just making things up about Johnny at this point, trying to capitalise off the anniversary of the trial to fill blank space for news,” the source added.

Even though the insider hinted at the actor’s possible return to the hit franchise, it is still not certain if he will reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow because of his testimony during his US libel case.

Previously, Johnny Depp said that he will not return to the Disney movie under any circumstances when he addressed the issue under oath at his bombshell libel case trial against Heard.

During the trial, Heard’s attorney asked Depp, “If Disney came to you with $300 million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

“That is true,” Depp replied before he further said, "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.”

“The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow,” he added.

“They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find," said Depp.