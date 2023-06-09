 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

EXO will make their grand return as a full group with the release of their seventh full-length album on July 10
EXO will make their grand return as a full group with the release of their seventh full-length album on July 10

SM Entertainment has brought immense joy to EXO fans worldwide by officially confirming the dates for the highly anticipated group's comeback. 

Mark your calendars for July 10, 2023, as that's when EXO will make their grand return as a full group with the release of their seventh full-length album.

The excitement soared among fans when seven members of EXO, namely Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, DO, and Sehun, were spotted at Gimpo Airport, where they were embarking on a journey to film a new reality series. 

This sighting triggered speculation among fans, and their anticipation reached unprecedented levels when SM Entertainment finally confirmed the long-awaited comeback news.

Interestingly, the report also mentioned the participation of Kai, who is currently serving in the military. Although SM Entertainment has not officially confirmed his involvement, the report has given hope to fans who were disappointed by his abrupt enlistment earlier this year.

The road to this full group reunion hasn't been without its challenges. EXO faced various obstacles, including lawsuits filed by Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chen against SM Entertainment, as well as Kai's sudden military enlistment.

These events dashed fans' hopes of seeing all the members together during promotions. However, this recent confirmation of their comeback has brought a wave of excitement and joy among EXO-Ls worldwide.

EXO, known for their powerful performances and chart-topping hits like "Love Shot," is determined to make a strong comeback this year. 

More From Entertainment:

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits
Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome

Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome
Mexican animation shines at Annecy

Mexican animation shines at Annecy
K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns
K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback

K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback
Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film

Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film
Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression

Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression
K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism

K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism
Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”
‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”

Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus files lawsuit over neighbour's tall tree

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus files lawsuit over neighbour's tall tree

'Outlander' star Catriona Balfe reveals her pet peeve about Sam Heughan

'Outlander' star Catriona Balfe reveals her pet peeve about Sam Heughan
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Selena likely to dominate Spotify in summer 2023
Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' hits Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Top 10

Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' hits Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Top 10
Kaley Cuoco refuses to do erotic scenes: ‘I'm not doing that anymore’

Kaley Cuoco refuses to do erotic scenes: ‘I'm not doing that anymore’
'Good Times' star John Amos denies daughter’s claims of ‘elder abuse’

'Good Times' star John Amos denies daughter’s claims of ‘elder abuse’
Internet in shock as Bill Murray, 72, is rumored to be dating Kelis, 43

Internet in shock as Bill Murray, 72, is rumored to be dating Kelis, 43