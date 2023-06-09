EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO will make their grand return as a full group with the release of their seventh full-length album on July 10

SM Entertainment has brought immense joy to EXO fans worldwide by officially confirming the dates for the highly anticipated group's comeback.

Mark your calendars for July 10, 2023, as that's when EXO will make their grand return as a full group with the release of their seventh full-length album.

The excitement soared among fans when seven members of EXO, namely Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, DO, and Sehun, were spotted at Gimpo Airport, where they were embarking on a journey to film a new reality series.

This sighting triggered speculation among fans, and their anticipation reached unprecedented levels when SM Entertainment finally confirmed the long-awaited comeback news.

Interestingly, the report also mentioned the participation of Kai, who is currently serving in the military. Although SM Entertainment has not officially confirmed his involvement, the report has given hope to fans who were disappointed by his abrupt enlistment earlier this year.

The road to this full group reunion hasn't been without its challenges. EXO faced various obstacles, including lawsuits filed by Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chen against SM Entertainment, as well as Kai's sudden military enlistment.

These events dashed fans' hopes of seeing all the members together during promotions. However, this recent confirmation of their comeback has brought a wave of excitement and joy among EXO-Ls worldwide.

EXO, known for their powerful performances and chart-topping hits like "Love Shot," is determined to make a strong comeback this year.