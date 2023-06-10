'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?

'Ted Lasso' star Nick Mohammad is leaving fans on guesses with his tweet

As Ted Lasso drew the curtain on with finale recently, the series star Nick Mohammed, meanwhile, went out to tease a potential comedy drama spin-off.

The speculations of a spin-off stemmed from the official Twitter account of Apple TV, which shared a picture of Ted Lasso characters standing in the AFC Richmond locker room.

They were Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Nathan “Nate” Shelley (Nick)

The post caption reads, “She smells like potential,” which was interpreted by fans as an expansion of Ted Lasso's universe.

Nick dropped a zipped lips emoji on his retweet to make things more interesting.

But, the actor previously cast shadows on the new show possibilities.

“I’m wary of a spin-off, to be honest,” Nick told GamesRadar+.

“Don’t get me wrong, if everyone else was up for it and doing it, and the story felt intriguing and interesting, I’d be open to it, of course. But, particularly with Nate, we have told a real story with him, so you wouldn’t want to do something substandard.”