Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account to mark her first wedding anniversary with husband Sam Asghari.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker exchanged vows with the aspiring actor last year in a star-studded wedding ceremony after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated.

However, the fitness trainer celebrated completing one year of blissful marriage to the popstar with a photo of their hands wearing wedding rings.

“Happy one year to me & my better half,” Asghari captioned the post.

This comes after it was reported that the singer’s family is “worried” about her for months and the new TMZ documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom has added to it.

A source told Life & Style, "Her erratic behavior, disturbing social media posts and public outbursts have been clues that she’s on some kind of downward spiral."

"It seems like a subconscious cry for help," the insider said referring to Spears’ bizarre and often times explicit social media posts.

"Her family is concerned that this will end badly," the insider added. "Without an intervention, they think she’s headed for another breakdown.”

But, the insider added, "Britney refuses to accept that she needs help.”

