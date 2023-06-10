World record made as more than 2,000 couples tie knot in mass wedding

Numerous couples sitting at the venue of mass wedding. — Guinness World Record

The institution of marriage is about growing both emotionally and physically and building a life together as it brings companionship, support, and a deep sense of connection.



Everyone dreams of their wedding day to be the most special and memorable, so they tend to fulfill every detail to make it true.

The wedding of a big group of couples was exceptional as it broke the world record for mass weddings.

A total of 2,143 couples got married in less than 6 hours in Baran, a city in the Indian state of Rajasthan, ending up setting two new global records on May 26, the Guinness World Record showed.

The epic event, featuring Muslim and Hindu nuptials, had been organised by a registered trust called Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan.

The exchange of vows of thousands of couples shattered the records of most weddings in a day (12 hours) and a day (24 hours) which was previously held by 963 Yemeni couples who married in 2013.

Each couple was blessed by government representatives like Cabinet Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The couples also received gifts from the trust, including jewellery, a refrigerator, a TV, a mattress with sheets, and kitchenware.

According to the organisers, the event's purpose was to assist disadvantaged couples in getting married and beginning their lives together.

Furthermore, the concept of mass weddings is not quite unique, as it has frequently occurred in South Korea for the past decade.