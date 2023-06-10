 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

World record made as more than 2,000 couples tie knot in mass wedding

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Numerous couples sitting at the venue of mass wedding. — Guinness World Record
Numerous couples sitting at the venue of mass wedding. — Guinness World Record

The institution of marriage is about growing both emotionally and physically and building a life together as it brings companionship, support, and a deep sense of connection.

Everyone dreams of their wedding day to be the most special and memorable, so they tend to fulfill every detail to make it true.

The wedding of a big group of couples was exceptional as it broke the world record for mass weddings.

A total of 2,143 couples got married in less than 6 hours in Baran, a city in the Indian state of Rajasthan, ending up setting two new global records on May 26, the Guinness World Record showed.

The epic event, featuring Muslim and Hindu nuptials, had been organised by a registered trust called Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan.

The exchange of vows of thousands of couples shattered the records of most weddings in a day (12 hours) and a day (24 hours) which was previously held by 963 Yemeni couples who married in 2013.

Each couple was blessed by government representatives like Cabinet Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The couples also received gifts from the trust, including jewellery, a refrigerator, a TV, a mattress with sheets, and kitchenware.

According to the organisers, the event's purpose was to assist disadvantaged couples in getting married and beginning their lives together.

Furthermore, the concept of mass weddings is not quite unique, as it has frequently occurred in South Korea for the past decade.

More From Pakistan:

Qureshi meets PTI chairman again after 'bitter' talk: sources

Qureshi meets PTI chairman again after 'bitter' talk: sources
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy moves closer to Pakistan's coastal areas

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy moves closer to Pakistan's coastal areas
Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows

Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows
PTI chief to be probed over May 9 incidents, says Khawaja Asif

PTI chief to be probed over May 9 incidents, says Khawaja Asif
PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan back in custody for fifth time

PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan back in custody for fifth time
Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP

Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP
FPSC announces CSS 2022 result

FPSC announces CSS 2022 result
Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party

Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party
'Should all work be done by SC?' Judge asks during Panamagate hearing

'Should all work be done by SC?' Judge asks during Panamagate hearing
Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts

Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts
Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington

Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington
Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border

Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border
Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand

Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand
Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe

Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe
PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case
Pakistan elected to key UN body

Pakistan elected to key UN body
Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample
PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching video

WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching
Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan

Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan