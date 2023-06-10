Johnny Depp finally moves on from nightmare defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has finally managed to let go of the nightmare that was his defamation trial against his-wife Amber Heard as he marks his 60th birthday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is said to be “happy” as he celebrates his milestone birthday exactly one year after winning the highly publicised libel case.

Speaking to People Magazine, a source said that Depp has "moved on from last year and is happy" at this point in his life after leaving all the trauma behind.

"In the last year, he's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial," the insider added. "It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."

Last month, Depp returned to limelight after his comeback French movie Jeanne Du Barry opened the Cannes Film Festival.

Following the festival, a source said that Depp is "doing fantastic" these days, adding, "He really enjoys working and touring again. He has managed to turn his life around.”

“He is prioritizing his health and work. He was living a destructive life and people close to him were concerned. Everyone is excited about how he turned things around. He is much happier too."

Fans of the actor celebrated his birthday at his The Hollywood Vampires tour in Bucharest, Romania, by singing "Happy Birthday.”

“Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard," Depp told the crowd.