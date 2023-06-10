 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Johnny Depp finally moves on from nightmare defamation trial against Amber Heard

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Johnny Depp finally moves on from nightmare defamation trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp finally moves on from nightmare defamation trial against Amber Heard 

Johnny Depp has finally managed to let go of the nightmare that was his defamation trial against his-wife Amber Heard as he marks his 60th birthday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is said to be “happy” as he celebrates his milestone birthday exactly one year after winning the highly publicised libel case.

Speaking to People Magazine, a source said that Depp has "moved on from last year and is happy" at this point in his life after leaving all the trauma behind.

"In the last year, he's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial," the insider added. "It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."

Last month, Depp returned to limelight after his comeback French movie Jeanne Du Barry opened the Cannes Film Festival.

Following the festival, a source said that Depp is "doing fantastic" these days, adding, "He really enjoys working and touring again. He has managed to turn his life around.”

“He is prioritizing his health and work. He was living a destructive life and people close to him were concerned. Everyone is excited about how he turned things around. He is much happier too."

Fans of the actor celebrated his birthday at his The Hollywood Vampires tour in Bucharest, Romania, by singing "Happy Birthday.”

“Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard," Depp told the crowd. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday
Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films

Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films
Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner

Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner
Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt

Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Shakira looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Tori Spelling kicks off daughter Stella’s birthday ‘in style’: ‘My buggy!’

Tori Spelling kicks off daughter Stella’s birthday ‘in style’: ‘My buggy!’
Ben Affleck ‘really happy’ after Jennifer Lopez ‘made peace’ with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck ‘really happy’ after Jennifer Lopez ‘made peace’ with ex Jennifer Garner

Gigi Hadid is ‘single’ but ‘meets up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio’s when she can

Gigi Hadid is ‘single’ but ‘meets up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio’s when she can
Lil Wayne talks of the ‘God’s honest truth’ for ‘Tha Carter III’ anniversary

Lil Wayne talks of the ‘God’s honest truth’ for ‘Tha Carter III’ anniversary
Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’
Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?
Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons

Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons
'Gladiator 2' plunges into chaos as accident leaves six injured

'Gladiator 2' plunges into chaos as accident leaves six injured
Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis
Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52
Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding

Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding