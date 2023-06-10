Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’

Prince William and Kate Middleton helped raise spirits of the distraught staff after they were robbed off their supplies for the needy with their kind gesture.

The Prince and Princess of Wales quietly made a surprise donation on Friday, June 9th, 2023, after items from their food bank were stolen over the weekend, confirmed Rev. Steven Bunting of St. Thomas’ Church in Swansea to Fox News Digital.

“They have indeed provided funds to allow us to replace all the items that were stolen which is incredibly generous,” Bunting told the outlet.

“We are always seeking additional aid because the demand for our charitable work outstrips our supplies often, but this was very unexpected and kind.”

He continued, “It felt incredibly kind and really raised the spirits of the whole staff and volunteer team here in the church. For every act of sadness, there have been so many acts of kindness!”

It was reported on Monday that when the church opened its doors on Monday, they discovered their food supplies have been stolen along with toys for the children to be given away.

After the incident, the royal couple contacted the church to “offer their love and support” and then proceeded to make their generous move.

According to the outlet, People Magazine, Bunting was not expecting to get a phone call from the palace following the theft. He said the couple were eager to help after they heard the news.

“I had a voicemail first of all from a member of the royal household asking me to call them back, and they basically said that their royal highnesses were upset to hear what had happened and wanted to know how they could help,” he told the outlet.

“And they asked if it would be okay if they replaced everything that was stolen. I was completely gobsmacked!”