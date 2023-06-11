 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Twitter to compensate verified creators for ad replies, says Musk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Elon Musks photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken October 28, 2022.—Reuters
Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, announced that the social media platform will start compensating verified content creators for displaying ads in their replies. The first payment block is estimated to be around $5 million. However, Musk clarified that only verified users will be eligible for these ads.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, the company has faced challenges in retaining advertisers due to concerns over ad placement following significant layoffs. The decision to pay verified creators for ads in replies comes at a time when Linda Yaccarino, an advertising veteran from NBCUniversal, is set to become the new CEO of Twitter.

Earlier, Musk revealed that Twitter currently generates around 5 to 6 cents per hour of user attention. He expressed the potential to increase this figure to 15 cents or more through the implementation of more relevant and timely advertisements.

