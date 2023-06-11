 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Kashif Mushtaq Kashif Mushtaq

Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?

By
Kashif Mushtaq Kashif Mushtaq

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

A trader feeds cows at a cattle market in Karachi. — AFP/File
A trader feeds cows at a cattle market in Karachi. — AFP/File

Karachi hosts the country's biggest cattle market for the sale of animals for sacrifice on the occasion of Eidul Adha. The market is set up every year near Sohrab Goth along the Super Highway, but this year the venue has been changed.

This time, the Maweshi mandi has been shifted to 700 acres of land along the Northern Bypass. However, social media became rife with reports and videos regarding the safety of the ways leading to the new cattle market.

In order to find the facts behind these videos, a Geo News' team visited the site and inspected the surroundings.

It was revealed that the reports and videos circulating on social media are not true to some extent.

The authorities said that false propaganda was being created on social media regarding the cattle market as nothing is found when such videos and reports are investigated. Meanwhile, the cattle market administration said that a specific faction was involved in this propaganda.

Police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been contacted in this regard, they added.

The site of the cattle market comes in the domain of three police stations, including Manghopir, Surjani Town and SITE Super Highway.

Security arrangements have been made in and outside the cattle markets with around 200 cops deployed around the site and a police mobile van or a check-post present at every 500 kilometres distance. 

Moreover, streetlights have been propped up in an area of 1km from the site, while banks and ATM facilities have also been ensured near the market.

The authorities have requested the citizens willing to visit the cattle market take Northern Bypass, Surjani Link Road or Maymar Mor instead of shortcuts and undeveloped roads. 

More From Pakistan:

Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan

Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan
Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline

Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline
Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post

Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi
At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab

At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab
ATC grants police two-day physical remand of PTI's Yasmin Rashid

ATC grants police two-day physical remand of PTI's Yasmin Rashid
Nawaz Sharif shouldn’t have been handcuffed, says PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan

Nawaz Sharif shouldn’t have been handcuffed, says PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan
JCP meeting summoned to deliberate elevation of PHC CJ to SC

JCP meeting summoned to deliberate elevation of PHC CJ to SC
Centre asked to call back troops deployed after May 9 mayhem

Centre asked to call back troops deployed after May 9 mayhem
SHO suspended for humiliating slain terrorist's body in Peshawar

SHO suspended for humiliating slain terrorist's body in Peshawar
Pakistan wants ‘deep meaningful ties’ with Russia, says Bilawal

Pakistan wants ‘deep meaningful ties’ with Russia, says Bilawal
'Dead on arrival': Qureshi on Tareen's new political party

'Dead on arrival': Qureshi on Tareen's new political party
Qureshi meets PTI chairman again after 'bitter' talk: sources

Qureshi meets PTI chairman again after 'bitter' talk: sources
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy moves closer to Pakistan's coastal areas

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy moves closer to Pakistan's coastal areas
World record made as more than 2,000 couples tie knot in mass wedding

World record made as more than 2,000 couples tie knot in mass wedding
Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows

Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows
PTI chief to be probed over May 9 incidents, says Khawaja Asif

PTI chief to be probed over May 9 incidents, says Khawaja Asif
PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan back in custody for fifth time

PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan back in custody for fifth time
Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP

Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP
FPSC announces CSS 2022 result

FPSC announces CSS 2022 result
Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party

Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party