Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?

Karachi hosts the country's biggest cattle market for the sale of animals for sacrifice on the occasion of Eidul Adha. The market is set up every year near Sohrab Goth along the Super Highway, but this year the venue has been changed.



This time, the Maweshi mandi has been shifted to 700 acres of land along the Northern Bypass. However, social media became rife with reports and videos regarding the safety of the ways leading to the new cattle market.

In order to find the facts behind these videos, a Geo News' team visited the site and inspected the surroundings.

It was revealed that the reports and videos circulating on social media are not true to some extent.

The authorities said that false propaganda was being created on social media regarding the cattle market as nothing is found when such videos and reports are investigated. Meanwhile, the cattle market administration said that a specific faction was involved in this propaganda.

Police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been contacted in this regard, they added.

The site of the cattle market comes in the domain of three police stations, including Manghopir, Surjani Town and SITE Super Highway.

Security arrangements have been made in and outside the cattle markets with around 200 cops deployed around the site and a police mobile van or a check-post present at every 500 kilometres distance.

Moreover, streetlights have been propped up in an area of 1km from the site, while banks and ATM facilities have also been ensured near the market.

The authorities have requested the citizens willing to visit the cattle market take Northern Bypass, Surjani Link Road or Maymar Mor instead of shortcuts and undeveloped roads.