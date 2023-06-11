What's new fun feature on WhatsApp?

A man's hands are seen holding a smartphone showing WhatsApp logo on the screen. — Reuters

The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is rolling out yet another exciting feature for its users.



A day after releasing a redesigned stickers and GIF picke, the latest fun feature is a redesigned keyboard, WABetaInfo reported.

A recent article published by the WhatsApp news tracker stated that the new feature is aimed at improving the user experience.

"Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 update available on the Google Play Store, certain users may experiment with the redesigned keyboard again," it stated.

Meanwhile, the tabs for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have been relocated higher up.

The redesigned keyboard is currently available to some beta testers and will be rolled out to more users over the coming weeks.



Earlier, the instant messaging platform submitted a new update — named Redesigned GIF and Sticker Picker — through the TestFlight beta Program. The update is available to some beta testers and is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

The screenshot shared on the WhatsApp update platform shows that the GIF and sticker picker has been redesigned.

With this new feature, it is possible to scroll the picker upwards, allowing users to view more items on the grid.

"In particular, the buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have been relocated higher up and redesigned to clearly indicate that they work as tabs," WABetaInfo stated.

Moreover, the search and avatar configuration buttons have also been redesigned, along with improvements made to the avatar section, enhancing the categorisation of the avatar pack for users.

"We think that this feature is very useful, as many users have often experienced issues viewing the complete list of all stickers available in a particular pack.

"In our opinion, the redesigned GIF and sticker picker definitely makes it easier for users to search for GIFs and stickers as it allows them to save time," the beta info website wrote.