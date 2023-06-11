 
Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have confirmed the launch date of their joint venture, "Barbie World," for the soundtrack of the upcoming Barbie movie.

The original hitmakers Aqua will also be featured on the track. The release is set for June 23, as revealed by the artists on Saturday night.

Both Minaj and Ice Spice shared teasers on their social media, with Minaj playfully stating, "It's BARBIE B!CH‼️‼️‼️ If you still in doubt," and Ice Spice captioning hers as "bad like da barbie." 

The Barbie track can be pre-saved ahead of its official release. Aqua, Minaj, and Ice Spice also collaborated on a remix of "Princess Diana," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart, making history as the first co-billed women to achieve such success in the chart's 34-year history. 

Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie is set to hit theaters across the country on July 21, accompanied by a star-studded soundtrack. Meanwhile Nicki Minaj has also unveiled her upcoming album, slated for release on October 20, marking her much-awaited return after a five-year hiatus.

