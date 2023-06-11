Ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested for embezzlement

Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Scotland police said they arrested former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon Sunday and is being questioned as a part of an inquiry into the Scottish National Party's (SNP) funding.
The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.
In April, Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell and the party's then-treasurer were both arrested and then released without charge pending further investigation as part of the same inquiry.
"A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday 11 June 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party," Police Scotland said in a statement on Twitter.
"The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives."
Sturgeon, Scotland's longest-serving leader of its semi-autonomous government, caught the political world by surprise when she announced her resignation in February, saying she had become too divisive to lead her country to independence.