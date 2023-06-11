 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Jin revealed that Baek Jong Won had actually promised to keep making the alcohol even after Jin was gone
Jin revealed that Baek Jong Won had actually promised to keep making the alcohol even after Jin was gone

K-pop group BTS’ Jin says that he will be giving a special gift to his fans after he returns from the military. He officially enlisted on December 13th, 2022 and has left behind several scheduled content for his fans to enjoy.

He has also made sure to check in on them through monthly encouraging messages, usually done through previously recorded clips. Even before the singer began his mandatory military service, he had a packed schedule to ensure that his fans had a constant stream of content to consume.

Jin was the latest guest to appear on his bandmate Suga’s drinking show Suchwita which was filmed four days before he enlisted. During the episode, he admitted that he has several more gifts lined up for his fans while they wait for him to return.

He had a YouTube series of his own last year named The Drunken Truth where he learned how to make alcohol while being joined by alcohol artisan Park Rok Dam as well as celebrity chef Baek Jong Won.

Jin revealed that Baek Jong Won had actually promised to keep making the alcohol even after Jin was gone, and Jin plans on gifting it to his fans and bandmates. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time video

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time
Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'
Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport

Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport
BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset

BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset
Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's

Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on enormous kitchen island
Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years

Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years
Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”

Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”
Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’

Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’
Peter Gabriel releases single

Peter Gabriel releases single "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from upcoming album
Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band

Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band
Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK

Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK
Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one
Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup
Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua

Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua
Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”

Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”
Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job

Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job
Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment

Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment
Priyanka Chopra begins filming for Heads of State: Photo

Priyanka Chopra begins filming for Heads of State: Photo
Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere

Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere
Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Joseph Fiennes reveals Harvey Weinstein used ‘bullying tactic’ to end his career

Joseph Fiennes reveals Harvey Weinstein used ‘bullying tactic’ to end his career