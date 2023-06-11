 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

IndiGo aircrafts are pictured on the tarmac at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in  Indias Kolkata on October 17, 2019. — AFP/File
IndiGo aircrafts are pictured on the tarmac at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in  India's Kolkata on October 17, 2019. — AFP/File

A passenger plane of IndiGo —an Indian airline — entered Pakistani airspace and stayed there for almost 31 minutes amid bad weather conditions.

The Ahmedabad-bound flight 6E-645 flew from Amritsar airport but it had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather on Saturday, confirmed the airline in a statement.

The passenger plane entered Pakistan airspace due to bad weather and went up to Gujranwala before heading back to Indian airspace safely.

“The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation,” said the airline.

PIA plane strays into Indian airspace

Last month, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane flew in the Indian airspace for almost ten minutes after failing to land at the Lahore Airport due to heavy rain.

The flight, PK248, returned from Muscat on May 4 at 8pm. The pilot attempted to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. However, due to the heavy rain, the pilot went on a go-round after receiving instructions from the air traffic control and lost his way while coming back.

The aircraft entered the Indian airspace from the Badhana police station in Punjab, flying at an altitude of 13,500 feet with a speed of 292 km/hr. The plane turned back from Naushehra Pannuan and passed through the cities of Taran Sahib and Rasulpur in the Indian Punjab before re-entering Pakistani territory near the village of Jhugian Noor Muhammad.

The flight then re-entered the Pakistani airspace from the village of Lakha Singhwala Hithar in Indian Punjab, at an altitude of 23,000 feet, and a speed of 320 km/hr.

