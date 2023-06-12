Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbin0g

Knife-wielding Syrian refugee stabs people at France playground.—Screengrab/Twitter

The suspect involved in the knife attack at a playground in the French alpine town of Annecy, which resulted in injuries to four children and two men, is now facing charges of attempted murder, according to prosecutors. If convicted, the maximum penalty he could receive is life imprisonment.

Authorities are still working to establish the motive behind the attack, which occurred on Thursday in front of shocked witnesses. The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker, carried out the assault, but investigators have found no evidence suggesting it was an act of terrorism.

On Saturday, the suspect was presented before two investigating judges who officially charged him with the offences. However, he declined to speak to the judges, as confirmed by Line Bonnet-Mathis, Annecy's Public Prosecutor.

The assailant is reported to be married with one child and arrived in France from Sweden in 2022. Prior to the incident, he was not known to French law enforcement.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene, with the attacker specifically targeting the children at the playground. Some witnesses heard him mention his wife and daughter, and utter the name Jesus Christ, according to the prosecutor's statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his gratitude to the individuals involved, including a 24-year-old man dubbed the "backpack hero" who bravely confronted and fought off the perpetrator with his bag. The courageous individual, identified as Henri, spoke to CNN affiliate BFMTV, stating that it was impossible for him to stand by while innocent people were being attacked.

Fortunately, none of the six individuals wounded in the attack suffered life-threatening injuries. They have undergone medical examinations conducted by a forensic doctor, and the four children are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Among the injured, two children are French, while one is British and another is Dutch.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities strive to uncover the full details and motives behind this disturbing attack. The focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims and their families while maintaining the safety and security of the community.