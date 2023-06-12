 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Pics: Rebel Wilson cuddles daughter Royce Lillian in adorable snaps

Comedian and actor Rebel Wilson recently turned to social media to showcase her daughter Royce Lillian’s adorable good looks.

The post in question has been shared to Instagram and shows two snaps of the 8-month-old being cradled in Wilson’s arms.

In one, she holds onto her little bundle of joy while she looking away from the camera.

In this first photo the tiny tot wore a neon yellow onesie for the snap, alongside a bright pink bib and a muted pink headband.

The second photo in the gallery however showcased the duo looking directly into the lens, with Wilson and her daughter standing upright.

The caption for both these pictures was short, sweet and read, "My Baby".

The first look of Royce was shared back in May, around Mother’s Day.

At the time she shared a snap to social media and wrote, “Happy Mother's Day,” Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big [poop emoji] …how about you?)”

