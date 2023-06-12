 
menu menu menu
amazing
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

WATCH: Orcas attack vessel in Strait of Gibraltar, swims off with rudder

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

An orca can be seen swimming alongside the vessel. — Screen grab/YouTube/USA Today
An orca can be seen swimming alongside the vessel. — Screen grab/YouTube/USA Today

In an intimidating deep-sea incident, a number of killer whales attacked a yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar and caused damage to the rudders of the vessel, a viral video surfaced on social media showed.

In the video posted by a user Catamaran Guru on Instagram, one of the whales can be seen swimming off with a rudder.

The total number of orcas was eight as Dan Kriz, the captain, was sailing through the Strait.

Kriz told Newsweek in an interview that "we were about to cross shipping lines and turning south to the Canary Islands when we felt like we got bad with a wave. When the orcas rammed the boat a second time, the sailor realised what was happening."

"My first reaction was, 'Please! Not again,'" Kriz said as, according to him, he also came across orcas back in 2020 in the same sea.

Kriz was delivering a catamaran for a Florida-based company Catamaran Guru when the orcas targeted: "It didn't take them that long to destroy both rudders. Looks like they knew exactly what they were doing. They didn't touch anything else."

Orcas have been targeting these ships in the same region and experts are weighing in to explain why is that so.

According to a popular theory, a female orca named White Gladis may have experienced a traumatic event that triggered a change in her behaviour to attack vessels and other orcas could be imitating her actions in the region, Insider reported.

An orca can be seen swimming alongside the vessel. — Screen grab/YouTube/USA Today
An orca can be seen swimming alongside the vessel. — Screen grab/YouTube/USA Today

Kriz believed a female orca led the attack on his boat.

"Suddenly, one big adult orca started chasing us. In a couple of minutes, she was under the boat, and that was when we realised there was still a little piece of fibreglass left, and she wanted to finish the job. After that, we didn't see them anymore," he noted.

According to an expert, the orca attacks in the region would only escalate.

Even so, many have warned that, ultimately, sailors are in the orcas' habitat, so they should be left alone and not demonized.

Kriz said: "I'm strongly against harming the orcas. The bottom line is, we are in their territory."

More From Amazing:

Man gets flesh-eating disease after relative's bite, escapes leg amputation

Man gets flesh-eating disease after relative's bite, escapes leg amputation
WATCH: Playful rattlesnake sails across pool on floater in chance encounter video

WATCH: Playful rattlesnake sails across pool on floater in chance encounter
Columbia plane crash: 4 children rescued from Amazon jungle after 40 days

Columbia plane crash: 4 children rescued from Amazon jungle after 40 days
'Recently discovered dinosaur believed to be last of its kind'

'Recently discovered dinosaur believed to be last of its kind'
'Hold my baby': Mom fearlessly fights with brawling men at Australian mall

'Hold my baby': Mom fearlessly fights with brawling men at Australian mall
Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam

Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam
WATCH: Man smashes record for fastest passing 80lb weight hand to hand

WATCH: Man smashes record for fastest passing 80lb weight hand to hand
Woman steps on massive mastodon tooth at Rio Del Mar State Beach

Woman steps on massive mastodon tooth at Rio Del Mar State Beach
WATCH: Passengers chill as air-cooler-fitted autorickshaw hits road video

WATCH: Passengers chill as air-cooler-fitted autorickshaw hits road
WATCH: Record-holder Louisiana dog's tongue is longer than soda can video

WATCH: Record-holder Louisiana dog's tongue is longer than soda can
Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-metre-deep into Earth

Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-metre-deep into Earth
WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck

WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck
WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road video

WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes
WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator

WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator
Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial

Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial
96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race

96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race
WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery video

WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery
WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog

WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog
WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma

WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma