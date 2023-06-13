 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Reuters Reuters

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

By
Reuters Reuters

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

A US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes off at sunset while transporting American troops out of a remote combat outpost in northeastern Syria. — AFP/File
A US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes off at sunset while transporting American troops out of a remote combat outpost in northeastern Syria. — AFP/File

  • US military does not specify cause of incident or severity of injuries.
  • Central Command says investigation into cause of incident underway.
  • About 900 US personnel are deployed to Syria, most of them in east.

WASHINGTON: Twenty-two US service members were injured in a helicopter "mishap" in northeast Syria on Sunday, the US military said late on Monday, without disclosing the cause of the incident or detailing the severity of the injuries.

The US military's Central Command said 10 service members were evacuated to higher-level care facilities outside the region.

Central Command, which oversees US troops in the Middle East, said no enemy fire was reported but added that the cause of the incident was under investigation.

Officials at US Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

About 900 US personnel are deployed to Syria, most of them in the east, as part of a mission fighting the remnants of Daesh. In recent years, American troops there have come under repeated attacks by Iran-backed militia.

On March, 25 US troops were wounded in strikes and counter-strikes in Syria, killing one US contractor and injuring another.

US forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama administration's campaign against Daesh, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces.

While Daesh is a shadow of the group that ruled over a third of Syria and Iraq in a caliphate declared in 2014, hundreds of fighters are still camped in desolate areas where neither the US-led coalition nor the Syrian army, with support from Russia and Iranian-backed militias, exert full control.

Thousands of other Daesh fighters are in detention facilities guarded by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, America's key ally in the country.

US officials say that Daesh could still regenerate into a major threat.

The threats from Iran-backed militia to US forces are a reminder of the complex geopolitics of Syria, where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad counts on support from Iran and Russia and sees American troops as occupiers. 

More From World:

Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show

Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show
NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency
Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit

Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit
Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive

Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive
Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events

Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events
China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis

China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis
Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges

Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges
UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model

UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model
Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’

Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’
Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others

Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others
Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online

Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online
Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway

Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway
10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia

10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia
Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia

Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia
Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing

Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing
Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire

Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire
Alarming study reveals one-third of German men accept violence against women

Alarming study reveals one-third of German men accept violence against women
Russia attacks Ukraine evacuation boat, killing three in Kherson

Russia attacks Ukraine evacuation boat, killing three in Kherson

How Colombian children survived for 40 days in jungle

How Colombian children survived for 40 days in jungle