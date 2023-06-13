 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

 
Police are seen at the scene where MP David Amess was stabbed during constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021. —
 Police are seen at the scene where MP David Amess was stabbed during constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021. — 
  • A 31-year-old man held on suspicion of murder.
  • Police believe incidents connected.
  • Multiple roads closed, local tram network suspended.

Police Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing three people and trying to run over as many in the English city of Nottingham. 

According to the police, two people were found dead on Ilkeston Road in the city just after 4am (local time) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where a van had tried to run over three people.

The third body  — a male — was found in a neighbourhood on Magdala Road, noted the police.

Three people who were being treated at the hospital were run over by a van on Milton Street, leaving the police to believe that the incidents are connected.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people."

"We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," adding that "this investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

"We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses."

In a statement, police explained: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city."

Nottingham City Transport, operating bus routes, said on Twitter: "Severe disruption and delay to all services because of a police incident, which has closed several roads in the City Centre."

Multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended across Nottingham while police deal with the incident.

Alex Norris, Labour MP for Nottingham North, said on Twitter: "Awful news for our city to wake up to today.

"Our community's thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.

"Our gratitude is with our blue light responders for their work today also."

More From World:

Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist

Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist
Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy
Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap
Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show

Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show
NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency
Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit

Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit
Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive

Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive
Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events

Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events
China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis

China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis
Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges

Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges
UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model

UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model
Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’

Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’
Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others

Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others
Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online

Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online
Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway

Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway
10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia

10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia
Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia

Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia
Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing

Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing
Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire

Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire