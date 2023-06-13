Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people

Police are seen at the scene where MP David Amess was stabbed during constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021. —

A 31-year-old man held on suspicion of murder.

Police believe incidents connected.

Multiple roads closed, local tram network suspended.

Police Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing three people and trying to run over as many in the English city of Nottingham.

According to the police, two people were found dead on Ilkeston Road in the city just after 4am (local time) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where a van had tried to run over three people.



The third body — a male — was found in a neighbourhood on Magdala Road, noted the police.

Three people who were being treated at the hospital were run over by a van on Milton Street, leaving the police to believe that the incidents are connected.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people."

"We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," adding that "this investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

"We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses."

In a statement, police explained: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city."

Nottingham City Transport, operating bus routes, said on Twitter: "Severe disruption and delay to all services because of a police incident, which has closed several roads in the City Centre."

Multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended across Nottingham while police deal with the incident.



Alex Norris, Labour MP for Nottingham North, said on Twitter: "Awful news for our city to wake up to today.

"Our community's thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.

"Our gratitude is with our blue light responders for their work today also."