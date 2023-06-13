 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo

By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo poses in this undated photo. — Al Nassr
Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo poses in this undated photo. — Al Nassr 

Freestyle footballer Do Kim Phuc has praised star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that he "is a like a spiritual leader at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr".

The statement came after Phuc was offered to meet Ronaldo and watch him train.

“It was a strange feeling, since it was a private training session, and nobody was allowed to record anything. Ronaldo is like a spiritual leader of Al Nassr. He moved around, trained with every small group, and encouraged his teammates,” Do Kim Phuc was quoted as saying by goal.com.

Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros in December last year. The Portuguese penned a contract that will take him to June 2025.

He notched up 14 goals in 16 games this season, but it could not help his side claim the Saudi Pro League (SPL) title, with Al Nassr finishing second behind Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo headed to the Gulf after being relegated to the bench for Portugal and cut adrift by Manchester United in 2022.

United parted ways with the Portuguese star after the veteran forward gave an explosive TV interview in which he said he felt "betrayed" by the club and had no respect for coach Erik Ten Hag.

United terminated his contract while Ronaldo was with Portugal at the last year’s FIFA World Cup.

Earlier, Ronaldo said that he was enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia.

"We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but the infrastructure - they need to improve a little bit more. Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker," Ronaldo said in an SPL interview.

"But I'm happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

Ronaldo also spoke about the difference in training routines in Saudi Arabia as compared to Europe.

"In Europe we train more in the morning and here we train in the afternoon, or night. When you start Ramadan, we train at 10 o'clock in the night. It was so strange," he added.

Since Ronaldo's arrival, several other top players, including Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, have received offers from Saudi Arabia.

"If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, 'old players', they are very welcome," said Ronaldo.

"If that happens, the league will improve a little bit. Age is not important."

More From Sports:

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report
Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed
Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series
Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup
ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official

ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official
PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension

PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension
Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr

Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr
Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship

Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship
Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open

Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open
Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award

Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award
WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'

WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'
ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations

ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations
PCB floats home series idea before World Cup

PCB floats home series idea before World Cup
Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double

Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double
History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph

History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph
Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final
Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother

Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother
Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue

Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success
Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan

Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan
Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph

Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph