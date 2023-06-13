 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Web Desk Web Desk

Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy

Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — APP/File
The Sindh government has announced cancelling all examinations from tomorrow (Wednesday) in the wake of the Very Severe Cyclonic System (VSCS) Biparjoy — which is expected to make its landfall between Karachi and India's Gujarat on Thursday. 

Issuing a notification in this regard, Karachi's Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Shaikh said: "All examinations, education seminars, summer camps and education-related activities may be cancelled/rescheduled from 14th June 2023 till the end of the storm to avoid any loss of human lives and inconvenience to the general public." 

The notification said that the cyclone is likely to hit the coastal areas of Karachi Division and cause torrential rains or storms in the city. 

— PMD
According to the Pakistan Meteorologist Department (PMD)'s latest advisory, the cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved further north-northwestward during the last six hours. 

Biparjoy now lies about 410km south of Karachi, 400km south of Thatta, near Latitude 21.2°N and Longitude 66.6°E.

The Met Office said that the maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160kmph gusts 180kmph around the system centre and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system centre with a maximum wave height of 30 feet.

