Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi

Kairan Quazi is a 14-year-old who was employed by tech billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. — LinkedIn/Kairan Quazi/File

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX is all set to employ a 14-year-old Kairan Quazi in July as he completes his college degree.

Quazi said he had a normal journey toward his studies as he went viral after California broadcasters reported about his preparation to graduate from Santa Clara University on 17 June.

The native of the Bay Area will be included in the list of graduates who passed out from colleges in their childhoods and will also be named as the youngest graduate in the institution’s history.

KGO, a San Francisco television station reported that Quazi’s family first discovered his advanced intellect when he began speaking in full sentences at just two years old.

He would listen to National Public Radio in kindergarten and talk to his teachers and classmates about the stories he would hear, reported Los Angeles Times.

BrainGain Magazine wrote: "Then, in third grade, he took tests which showed his intelligence was in the 99.9% of the general population."

Quazi felt unchallenged by his school work, and his teachers, his pediatrician and his parents concluded that “mainstream education wasn’t the right path” for his accelerated learning, he said to KGO.

Kairan Quazi in class at Santa Clara University. — Santa Clara University via Guardian

He enrolled afterwards at Las Positas community college — where he also worked as a highly sought-after tutor — and transferred to Santa Clara to study computer science and engineering two years later when he was only 11 years old.

It was in the college environment where "I felt like I was learning at the level that I was meant to learn," Quazi said to the Los Angeles Times.

He told KGO that his experience was largely normal. He would unwind by playing video games, the Times reported.

He spends his time reading and he also served on the student senate.

“There wasn’t anything to compare it to [so as] to say, ‘Oh, this is different,’” Quazi said. “But I really enjoyed it – I made a lot of close friends. I think after a few days the novelty of me being there wore off.”

Quazi gave a job interview with Starlink, the satellite internet division of SpaceX.

He said he coveted the position because it would let him be part of something bigger than himself.

He and his mother are planning to move to Redmond, Washington, near the office.



"She's uprooting her life to move me to Washington,” Quazi told KGO about his mother, whom he described as his biggest supporter. "I'm eternally grateful for her."

Quazi also told the Times that he hopes the media’s focus on him convinces “leaders in influential positions [to] challenge their biases and misconceptions”.

"Hopefully, I can open the door to more people like me," Quazi said.