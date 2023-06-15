 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
US deploys F-22 fighters in Middle East after Russia's actions

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

An F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron, takes flight to Powidz Air Base, Poland, Apr. 6, 2023. US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes
The United States has recently deployed F-22 Raptors, advanced fighter jets, from Langley Air Force Base to the Middle East due to increasing concerns over unsafe and unprofessional behaviour by Russian aircraft in the region.

The move aims to demonstrate the US military's capability to swiftly reposition forces and deliver overwhelming power when necessary, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

General Erik Kurilla, the commander of CENTCOM, expressed his criticism of Russia's behaviour, stressing that their repeated violation of agreed-upon airspace deconfliction measures escalates the risk of potential conflicts or miscalculations.

“Russian Forces’ unsafe and unprofessional behaviour is not what we expect from a professional air force. Their regular violation of agreed upon airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation,” CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla said in a news release.

“Alongside our partners and allies, we are committed to improving the security and stability in the region.”

The decision to deploy the F-22 Raptors follows reports from US military officials last week, indicating that Russia's military forces in Syria have stopped adhering to deconfliction protocols previously agreed upon with American and Coalition troops.

Lt. Gen. Grynkewich, the US general responsible for air operations in the Middle East, warned that Russia is attempting to engage the US in provocative dogfights over the skies of Syria. However, he stressed that Washington is not seeking direct conflict and urged Russia to recognise the limited options they possess compared to the US military's capabilities.

“I’ll tell you that just in the last few days, and most recently this morning, the Russians have continued to engage in that kind of provocative behavior,” said Lt. Gen. Grynkewich, in an interview with Defense One.

Despite Russian efforts to frustrate and push out US troops from the region, Lt. Gen. Grynkewich confidently asserted that such attempts would not succeed. He affirmed that unless Russia chooses to use military force, which would not end well for them, they cannot effectively force the US out of the airspace.

With less than 1,000 American troops in Syria participating in the Defeat ISIS campaign, their security has been regularly threatened by Iran-backed groups. Russian jets have violated US military airspace multiple times in the past, adding to the growing concerns regarding their aggressive behavior.

The deployment of F-22 Raptors is seen as a response to these worrisome incidents. US military officials hope that by reinforcing their presence and integrating with Coalition forces on the ground and in the air, they can effectively address the challenges posed by Russian aircraft and work towards improving security and stability in the region.

In conclusion, the US has taken proactive measures to counter Russian aircraft's unsafe behavior by deploying F-22 Raptors to the Middle East. This move serves as a demonstration of the US military's ability to swiftly respond to threats and underscores their commitment to enhancing regional security in collaboration with allies and partners.

