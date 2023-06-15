 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
'John Wick' spinoff producer throws weight behind Mel Gibson amid criticism

Mel Gibson was under the storm of criticism when he was accused of a series of problematic charges, including domestic violence and antisemitism.

But, in Peacock's new series, The Continental, a prequel to John Wick, the executive producer Basil Iwanyk backed the embattled star, despite fans hue and cries.

During an interview with IGN, the executive producer Basil Iwanyk was questioned about the actor's controversies ever cast a shadow on his selection in the series.

The executive producer instantly responded, "No."

The director-cum-producer of the series Albert Hughes also weighed in on the question.

"No. I think he fit the role; he fit what we needed based on his film past. And I'll leave others to debate the other stuff because it's not a black-and-white issue, and I don't want to be sound-bited and clickbait. That's a tricky game to get into. I have my own personal beliefs in life and whatnot about everything, but I'm here to entertain.

And earlier in my career, I wasn't so careful. But there's a weight that he brought, the stuff that he brought from his past roles and what he has done that we needed for this role. And I don't think anybody could have fit better, let's put it that way, just with his chops and his experience."

