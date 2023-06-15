 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere
Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere

Jamie Foxx’s co-stars from his new film, They Cloned Tyrone, kept him in their thoughts.

They sent their best to the actor from the premiere of the new Netflix sci-fi dramedy on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, held at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, via Entertainment Tonight.

John Boyega, spoke with ET on the red carpet and admitted that he missed seeing the star get to enjoy the film’s big debut screening.

“I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best,” Boyega shared.

He added that he hasn’t been able to connect with Foxx but he will keep trying. “I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!”

His co-star, Teynoah Parris also shared her time working with Foxx on the set. “We had so much fun and he’s just such a lively person and he brings such an energy to the set,” she said.

“We would never work, we all just had fun laughing and partying.”

“I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He’s just so amazing,” she added. “It was just such an honour to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of colour, that it was just so much fun.”

The director, Juel Taylor also praised Foxx of his craft. “It’s hard to even get the words and just say, like, how much he gave to this movie,” he said. “He definitely is in my thoughts and prayers for sure.”

The Oscar-winning actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, when she revealed that he sustained “a medical complication,” on Tuesday.

The actor broke his silence on his health scare last month acknowledging the love and well wishes he received from his friends and family.

The medical complication that got the Django Unchained actor hospitalised is still unknown.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’

Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’
Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’

Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’
Zoe Saldaña reaction to 'Avatar' delay leaves internet in splits

Zoe Saldaña reaction to 'Avatar' delay leaves internet in splits
Emilia Clarke reveals why she signs 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke reveals why she signs 'Secret Invasion'

Brian Cox gets honest about Meryl Streep

Brian Cox gets honest about Meryl Streep

Warner Bros. extends an olive branch to Christopher Nolan

Warner Bros. extends an olive branch to Christopher Nolan
'House of the Dragon' showrunner hypes up season 2

'House of the Dragon' showrunner hypes up season 2
Tom Holland fears 'Spider-Man 4' might 'flop'

Tom Holland fears 'Spider-Man 4' might 'flop'
'Superman & Lois' in, 'Gotham Knights' out, CW announces

'Superman & Lois' in, 'Gotham Knights' out, CW announces
'John Wick' spinoff producer backs Mel Gibson amid backlash

'John Wick' spinoff producer backs Mel Gibson amid backlash
Pedro Pascal has yet to watch 'The Last Of Us' finale

Pedro Pascal has yet to watch 'The Last Of Us' finale
'Peacemaker' fans wait for season 2 gets 'longer'

'Peacemaker' fans wait for season 2 gets 'longer'
Lady Gaga dubbed 'greedy' and 'sell out' for selling migrane drug

Lady Gaga dubbed 'greedy' and 'sell out' for selling migrane drug
Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records

Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records
'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed

'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed
Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?

Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?
Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance

Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance
Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death

Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death
'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer

'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer
Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’