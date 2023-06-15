 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Ansar Abbasi Ansar Abbasi

Ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid 'not under arrest'

In June, Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed went to offer condolences at a relative’s place in the native village Latifwal, Chakwal. — Geo News
  • Social media reports claimed ex-ISI DG probed for May 9 attacks.
  • Former ISI chief's mobile number found switched off.
  • Some allege that Faiz advised Imran during recent months.

ISLAMABAD: Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed is not under arrest, sources have claimed.

Some social media reports on Wednesday claimed that the former ISI DG had been put under house arrest in his hometown Chakwal residence and is being probed in connection with the May 9 attacks.

The News contacted three sources to ascertain the veracity of the social media reports. All three sources rejected these reports and insisted that Gen (retd) Faiz had not been arrested, with one of them saying he had met the former spymaster in the last few days.

This correspondent also tried to contact the former ISI chief on his mobile number, but it was found switched off.

Gen (retd) Faiz has been the focus of discussion in the media and politics because of the controversies surrounding his role during his days in the ISI, initially as DGC and later as DG ISI.

In June, Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed went to offer condolences at a relative’s place in the native village Latifwal, Chakwal. — Geo News
These controversies followed him even after his retirement. Many in politics and media allege that he has been one of the closest advisers of Imran Khan after his removal from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Some allege that Gen (retd) Faiz has also been advising Imran even in recent months. There are also speculations about the Faiz-Imran connection behind the May 9 attacks. These reports, however, remained unverified.

A case of alleged assets beyond means against former Gen (retd) Faiz was, however, referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) before the arrival of the incumbent NAB chief. The reference was returned by the Bureau.

The News had reported in March this year that the NAB Rawalpindi office had received a file containing complete details of Gen (retd) Faiz’s income tax record and a two-page complaint signed by some unknown locals from Chakwal for initiation of an inquiry against the ex-ISI DG.

These sources said that the NAB Rawalpindi DG considered the file and after consultation with the-then chairman, the case was returned with the direction that a formal request be made to the Bureau by the concerned authorities.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had also said a few months back that the investigation agencies are conducting an inquiry against Gen (retd) Faiz, and any progress about it will be shared with the media.

The interior minister did not disclose which government investigation agency was conducting the inquiry against Gen (retd) Faiz. He also did not specify what was being probed against the former ISI DG.

Rana Sanaullah, however, said, “Only the institution can conduct General Faiz’s court-martial.” He added that the General Headquarters holds the military trial, not the interior ministry.

Originally published in The News

