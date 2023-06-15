UK committee finds Boris Johnson responsible for violating COVID rules

Former Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference on the status of COVID-19, in Downing Street. — AFP/File

Report adds no precedent for PM to have deliberately misled House.



Serious contempt was committed by the PM, says report.



Johnson maintains rules were followed every time.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was found responsible for deliberately misleading fellow legislators over the parties during the pandemic lockdown, according to a UK parliamentary committee report published Thursday.

Had Johnson not resigned last week, the committee would have suspended him for 90 days for repeated parliamentary contempt.

"The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the Prime Minister, the most senior member of the government," the Privileges Committee wrote in its report.

"There is no precedent for a Prime Minister having been found to have deliberately misled the House."

As he submitted his resignation, Johnson claimed that he was forced out of the legislative house ahead of the report — led by Labour MP Harriet Harman — which found that the former PM "committed a serious contempt” of parliament, violating the COVID-19 directions by holding illegal gatherings at Downing Street.

However, Johnson maintained that the rules were followed all the time.

“He misled the House on an issue of the greatest importance to the House and to the public, and did so repeatedly,” the MPs wrote.

Johnson also misled the committee when he presented evidence in his defence, according to the MPs.

The probe was initiated during the COVID lockdown when Johnson was the PM and police reported to have found violations of his own rules.

What is the Privileges Committee?

There are several committees that examine issues about laws and policies in greater detail and this one was formed in 2013.

The House of Commons Privileges Committee looks into the matters that may cases which "may prevent or hinder" the work of the legislative house.

The matters include MPs violating or not abiding by the rules and so on.

A similar investigation was conducted against the former PM to look at whether he misled members about what he knew about parties held in Downing Street during the COVID pandemic.

The privileges in the committee’s name is added because it deals with the privileges that MPs are entitled to such as immunity from legal prosecution for anything said in Parliament, to allow MPs to speak freely.

Johnson called the report a “protracted political assassination”.

He also said while he personally attended five of the events considered by the committee, he "honestly believed that these events were lawful work gatherings.”

In an interim report published in early March, the committee said “the evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 would have been obvious to the former PM Johnson.”

The committee said it had identified at least four occasions where he may have misled MPs, including when he told parliament in December 2021 that no rules or guidance were broken — while later investigations by Gray and the police found otherwise.