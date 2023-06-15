 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More

Black Mirror returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More

Black Mirror, the popular sci-fi anthology series created by Charlie Brooker, is set to make its highly-anticipated return to Netflix after a four-year hiatus.

Scheduled to premiere on June 15, Black Mirror Season 6 has created a buzz of anticipation among fans worldwide. Each episode of the series features a new ensemble cast, and this season boasts an impressive lineup, including Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, and many others.

Netflix has provided a glimpse into the upcoming episodes by revealing their titles and brief descriptions. 

The first episode, "Joan is Awful," stars Salma Hayek as an average woman whose life becomes the inspiration for a prestige TV drama.

In "Loch Henry," a young couple embarks on a nature documentary project in a Scottish town, uncovering a dark local history. "Beyond the Sea" explores the consequences of a high-tech mission set in an alternative 1969 storyline.

"Mazey Day" delves into the life of a troubled starlet dealing with paparazzi and the aftermath of a hit-and-run incident. Lastly, "Demon 79" takes viewers back to 1979 Northern England, where a meek sales assistant is compelled to commit terrible acts to prevent a disaster.

Production for Season 6 began in June 2022, following the formation of Brooker and Annabel Jones' production company, Broke and Bones.

