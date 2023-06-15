 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Tehran this weekend

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan gives a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State after a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State in Riyadh on June 8, 2023. — AFP
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan gives a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State after a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State in Riyadh on June 8, 2023. — AFP

  • Saudi FM Farhan will travel Tehran Saturday: Iranian media.
  • Measures to be taken to reopen Saudi embassy in Tehran.
  • Iran in early June reopened its embassy in Riyadh.

Iranian media reported Thursday that a Saudi top diplomat Faisal bin Farhan is set to visit Iran Saturday, as two Middle Eastern heavyweights are taking steps further to strengthen their bilateral ties after a seven-year diplomatic cut-off.

According to Tasnim news agency, "The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan, will travel to Tehran on Saturday, June 17, to meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Ali Bahadori Jahromi, Iran’s government spokesman said that the Saudi Minister Prince Farhan’s visit would see him "take measures to open the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran”.

The bilateral ties between Riyadh and Tehran were at their lowest in 2016 after the former’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad came under attack.

The spokesperson did not provide the date for when the Saudi embassy — which was shut down in 2016 — will reopen.

Iran in early June reopened its embassy in Riyadh.

Earlier, the Iranian media reported citing sources that the Saudi embassy may reopen during Prince Faisal’s visit.

Both the states were locked in proxies — while maintaining animosity since the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran — and opposed each other on regional issues.

The countries supported opposing sides in the conflicts underway for more than a decade in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen their respective embassies and work towards resuming ties in a Chinese-mediated thaw.

Since then, Riyadh resumed ties with Syria — an ally of Tehran — and has geared up its peace efforts in neighbouring Yemen, where it leads a military coalition supporting the internationally-recognised government.

Tehran has also been engaged in Omani-mediated talks with the US on the Iranian nuclear programme.

The Saudi foreign minister and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, met in Beijing in April, where they both vowed to promote regional security and stability.

The same month, a Saudi delegation visited Iran to discuss reopening its diplomatic missions, Riyadh’s foreign ministry said at the time.

More From World:

US-China tensions dog the world amid too many bones of contention

US-China tensions dog the world amid too many bones of contention
After Musk and Cook, Bill Gates also mkes a beeline for China

After Musk and Cook, Bill Gates also mkes a beeline for China

Tweeps award ‘Oscar’ to Indian reporter over Biparjoy's coverage

Tweeps award ‘Oscar’ to Indian reporter over Biparjoy's coverage
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

UK committee finds Boris Johnson responsible for violating COVID rules

UK committee finds Boris Johnson responsible for violating COVID rules

Does India's twin aircraft carriers give it 'formidable maritime capabilities'?

Does India's twin aircraft carriers give it 'formidable maritime capabilities'?
Trump espionage charges: Some cases of leaking classified documents

Trump espionage charges: Some cases of leaking classified documents
Trump faces espionage act charges: What you need to know

Trump faces espionage act charges: What you need to know
US deploys F-22 fighters in Middle East after Russia's actions

US deploys F-22 fighters in Middle East after Russia's actions
Trump's birthday fundraiser exceeds goal as he rakes in $2m

Trump's birthday fundraiser exceeds goal as he rakes in $2m
US urges China to 'responsibly manage' strained ties

US urges China to 'responsibly manage' strained ties
China's Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood

China's Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood
13-year-old shoots teacher at elementary school in Bosnia

13-year-old shoots teacher at elementary school in Bosnia
Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria

Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria
Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters
Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case

Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case
Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment

Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment
Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners

Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners