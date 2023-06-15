Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Tehran this weekend

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan gives a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State after a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State in Riyadh on June 8, 2023. — AFP

Saudi FM Farhan will travel Tehran Saturday: Iranian media.

Measures to be taken to reopen Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Iran in early June reopened its embassy in Riyadh.

Iranian media reported Thursday that a Saudi top diplomat Faisal bin Farhan is set to visit Iran Saturday, as two Middle Eastern heavyweights are taking steps further to strengthen their bilateral ties after a seven-year diplomatic cut-off.

According to Tasnim news agency, "The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan, will travel to Tehran on Saturday, June 17, to meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Ali Bahadori Jahromi, Iran’s government spokesman said that the Saudi Minister Prince Farhan’s visit would see him "take measures to open the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran”.

The bilateral ties between Riyadh and Tehran were at their lowest in 2016 after the former’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad came under attack.

The spokesperson did not provide the date for when the Saudi embassy — which was shut down in 2016 — will reopen.

Earlier, the Iranian media reported citing sources that the Saudi embassy may reopen during Prince Faisal’s visit.

Both the states were locked in proxies — while maintaining animosity since the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran — and opposed each other on regional issues.

The countries supported opposing sides in the conflicts underway for more than a decade in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen their respective embassies and work towards resuming ties in a Chinese-mediated thaw.

Since then, Riyadh resumed ties with Syria — an ally of Tehran — and has geared up its peace efforts in neighbouring Yemen, where it leads a military coalition supporting the internationally-recognised government.

Tehran has also been engaged in Omani-mediated talks with the US on the Iranian nuclear programme.

The Saudi foreign minister and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, met in Beijing in April, where they both vowed to promote regional security and stability.

The same month, a Saudi delegation visited Iran to discuss reopening its diplomatic missions, Riyadh’s foreign ministry said at the time.