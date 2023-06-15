 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and co-star Ke Huy Quan reunite with a heartwarming exchange at the premiere of from 'Indiana Jones' 

During the Los Angeles premiere of Harrison Ford's latest movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the 80-year-old actor and former co-star Ke Huy Quan reunited and posed for a photo together.

Quan, who stars in Everything Everywhere All at Once, embraced Ford with both arms while Ford held his arm around Quan's shoulder on the red carpet.

Quan surprised Ford during an interview with Extra on Wednesday, and Ford jokingly remarked, "You're all grown up!" as he greeted the delighted actor.

Asked how he felt about Quan’s success in the industry, Ford said, “I don’t need to be proud of this guy. He’s done all of this himself. It has nothing to do with me. I have great love and admiration for this guy, but his pride is his own.”

“You’re making me get very emotional Harrison. I love you so much,” said the recent Oscar winner. “Of course, the reason why I love acting so much is because of him, because I had such a wonderful, wonderful experience on Temple of Doom."

"I'm so happy for him, I can't tell ya. He's a wonderful person and an incredibly talented actor," Ford praised Quan as he left. 

